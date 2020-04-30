Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) moved down -20.12% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) previous close was $42.67 while the outstanding shares total 229.70M. The firm has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.57. MMP’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.24% on 04/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $41.73 before closing at $42.14. Intraday shares traded counted 860618.0, which was 63.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.37M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.69, with weekly volatility at 4.58% and ATR at 2.77. The MMP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.02 and a $67.75 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Pipelines company Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.80 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MMP, the company has in raw cash 58.03 million on their books with 26.22 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 459408000 million total, with 666876000 million as their total liabilities.

MMP were able to record 377.19 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -224.66 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.32 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. recorded a total of 740.68 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -16.88% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 11.35%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 188.55 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 552.13 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 229.70M with the revenue now reading 1.25 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.18 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MMP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MMP attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, May Douglas J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 60.72, for a total value of 607,230. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President, Selvidge Jeff R now sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 151,850. Also, Director, CROYLE ROBERT G sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 19. The shares were price at an average price of 60.78 per share, with a total market value of 116,087. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, MONTAGUE JAMES R now holds 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 116,079. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

20 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MMP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $50.79.