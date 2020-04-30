Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI), SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

The shares of Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $3 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veritone Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2019, to Mkt Outperform the VERI stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Sell rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on February 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. ROTH Capital was of a view that VERI is Buy in its latest report on September 29, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that VERI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 287.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.35.

The shares of the company added by 17.37% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.09 while ending the day at $4.73. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -134.94% decline from the average session volume which is 429840.0 shares. VERI had ended its last session trading at $4.03. Veritone Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 VERI 52-week low price stands at $1.22 while its 52-week high price is $9.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Veritone Inc. generated 44.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.31%. Veritone Inc. has the potential to record -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is now rated as Hold. Barclays also rated SEDG as Initiated on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $99 suggesting that SEDG could down by -9.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $109.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.50% to reach $111.42/share. It started the day trading at $122.78 and traded between $111.00 and $122.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEDG’s 50-day SMA is 101.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 90.31. The stock has a high of $143.73 for the year while the low is $43.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.99%, as 6.53M VERI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.79% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 42.52, while the P/B ratio is 7.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.18%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 31.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SEDG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -32.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,581,413 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,278,168 shares of SEDG, with a total valuation of $268,416,396. Swedbank Robur Fonder AB meanwhile bought more SEDG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $203,081,069 worth of shares.

Similarly, NNIP Advisors BV increased its SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares by 20.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,996,337 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 336,197 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. which are valued at $163,460,074. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,765,779 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,800,079 shares and is now valued at $147,390,469. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.