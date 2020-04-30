Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD), Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

The shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Independence Contract Drilling Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on November 22, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.75. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ICD is Outperform in its latest report on September 29, 2017. Morgan Stanley thinks that ICD is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 681.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.85.

The shares of the company added by 14.83% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.16 while ending the day at $8.44. During the trading session, a total of 519109.0 shares were traded which represents a 55.63% incline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. ICD had ended its last session trading at $7.35. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ICD 52-week low price stands at $1.08 while its 52-week high price is $58.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Independence Contract Drilling Inc. generated 5.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 140.0%. Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has the potential to record -14.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $57. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.63% to reach $48.05/share. It started the day trading at $49.27 and traded between $45.81 and $49.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HES’s 50-day SMA is 41.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.34. The stock has a high of $74.11 for the year while the low is $26.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.04%, as 17.45M ICD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.44% of Hess Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more HES shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,110,517 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,461,677 shares of HES, with a total valuation of $1,214,173,844. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,001,406,092 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox increased its Hess Corporation shares by 0.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,755,034 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 13,466 shares of Hess Corporation which are valued at $491,342,632. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Hess Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 645,446 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,488,778 shares and is now valued at $449,176,307. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Hess Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.