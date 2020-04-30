Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN), Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

The shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exantas Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 205.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.45.

The shares of the company added by 14.17% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.48 while ending the day at $2.90. During the trading session, a total of 3.52 million shares were traded which represents a -183.66% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. XAN had ended its last session trading at $2.54. Exantas Capital Corp. currently has a market cap of $96.83 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.71, with a beta of 1.49. XAN 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $12.51.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -19.05%. Exantas Capital Corp. has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.40% to reach $24.71/share. It started the day trading at $32.98 and traded between $27.4001 and $32.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARCT’s 50-day SMA is 15.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.18. The stock has a high of $36.55 for the year while the low is $5.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 211543.85 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 58.37%, as 335,022 XAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.65% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 290.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 70.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 208.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 202.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more ARCT shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 109,343 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,383,756 shares of ARCT, with a total valuation of $18,805,244. Townsquare Capital LLC meanwhile bought more ARCT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,136,497 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 400,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. which are valued at $5,436,000. In the same vein, DFPG Investments LLC decreased its Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 139,606 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 316,784 shares and is now valued at $4,305,095. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.