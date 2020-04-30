Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

The shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $49 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diamondback Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Neutral the FANG stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $52. Morgan Stanley was of a view that FANG is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. SunTrust thinks that FANG is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 30 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $49.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 203.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.49.

The shares of the company added by 16.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $39.63 while ending the day at $44.19. During the trading session, a total of 5.22 million shares were traded which represents a -4.11% decline from the average session volume which is 5.01 million shares. FANG had ended its last session trading at $38.00. Diamondback Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.34, with a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 FANG 52-week low price stands at $14.55 while its 52-week high price is $114.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Diamondback Energy Inc. generated 128.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.98%. Diamondback Energy Inc. has the potential to record 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is now rated as Neutral. Telsey Advisory Group also rated WWW as Reiterated on April 16, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that WWW could down by -2.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.17% to reach $21.38/share. It started the day trading at $22.25 and traded between $20.745 and $21.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WWW’s 50-day SMA is 20.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.49. The stock has a high of $37.58 for the year while the low is $12.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.10%, as 4.29M FANG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.83% of Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.56, while the P/B ratio is 2.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 846.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more WWW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -77,440 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,826,043 shares of WWW, with a total valuation of $179,755,854. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WWW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $122,747,554 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares by 17.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,475,200 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -748,031 shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc. which are valued at $52,823,040. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 462,311 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,166,426 shares and is now valued at $48,129,675. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Wolverine World Wide Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.