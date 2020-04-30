KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) has a beta of 1.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.76, with weekly volatility at 13.01% and ATR at 0.03. The KMPH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.18 and a $2.00 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.08% on 04/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.28 before closing at $0.31. Intraday shares traded counted 4.42 million, which was -131.43% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.91M. KMPH’s previous close was $0.28 while the outstanding shares total 57.08M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company KemPharm Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.58 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KMPH, the company has in raw cash 3.22 million on their books with 284000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6634000 million total, with 5431000 million as their total liabilities.

KMPH were able to record -23.76 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -15.56 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -23.74 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.95 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 569000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 57.08M with the revenue now reading -0.13 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.88 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KMPH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KMPH attractive?

In related news, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer, Clifton R. LaDuane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 25. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.22, for a total value of 218. As the purchase deal closes, the VP, Corporate Controller, Sangiovanni Timothy J. now bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 800. Also, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer, Clifton R. LaDuane bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.25 per share, with a total market value of 2,010. Following this completion of disposal, the VP, Corporate Controller, Sangiovanni Timothy J. now holds 7,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,955. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on KemPharm Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KMPH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.50.