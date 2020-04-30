Is There A Value in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) And Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

The shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on August 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Secoo Holding Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $62.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.15.

The shares of the company added by 14.47% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.27 while ending the day at $2.61. During the trading session, a total of 613263.0 shares were traded which represents a -756.15% decline from the average session volume which is 71630.0 shares. SECO had ended its last session trading at $2.28. Secoo Holding Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 SECO 52-week low price stands at $2.13 while its 52-week high price is $10.11.

The Secoo Holding Limited generated 105.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.75%.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. JP Morgan also rated DBD as Upgrade on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that DBD could surge by 53.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.52% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $5.885 and traded between $5.2382 and $5.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DBD’s 50-day SMA is 4.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.18. The stock has a high of $14.66 for the year while the low is $2.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.36%, as 11.25M SECO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.30% of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 65.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DBD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 256,020 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,914,486 shares of DBD, with a total valuation of $38,418,991. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DBD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,518,590 worth of shares.

Similarly, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. increased its Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,278,056 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 109,300 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated which are valued at $18,578,757. In the same vein, Sapience Investments LLC increased its Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 230,438 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,872,355 shares and is now valued at $10,110,690. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.