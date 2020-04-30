Is There A Value in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) And TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

The shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2018. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2013. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Hold rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on July 31, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. The Benchmark Company was of a view that RRD is Buy in its latest report on March 20, 2013. The Benchmark Company thinks that RRD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 27, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 152.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.35.

The shares of the company added by 45.60% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.40 while ending the day at $1.82. During the trading session, a total of 3.44 million shares were traded which represents a -207.06% decline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. RRD had ended its last session trading at $1.25. RRD 52-week low price stands at $0.72 while its 52-week high price is $4.84.

The R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company generated 190.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 109.09%. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on September 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) is now rated as Buy. JP Morgan also rated TNET as Upgrade on February 15, 2019, with its price target of $60 suggesting that TNET could surge by 1.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.02% to reach $54.33/share. It started the day trading at $54.63 and traded between $49.34 and $53.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TNET’s 50-day SMA is 45.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.55. The stock has a high of $76.92 for the year while the low is $27.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.73%, as 3.45M RRD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.49% of TriNet Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.87, while the P/B ratio is 7.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 605.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more TNET shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 664,808 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,110,406 shares of TNET, with a total valuation of $267,777,890. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TNET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $172,632,461 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its TriNet Group Inc. shares by 2.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,040,469 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -88,401 shares of TriNet Group Inc. which are valued at $152,164,063. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its TriNet Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,523,626 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,011,989 shares and is now valued at $151,091,506. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of TriNet Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.