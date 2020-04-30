Is There A Value in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) And STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)

The shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $7 price target. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GasLog Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Neutral the GLOG stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $18. DNB Markets was of a view that GLOG is Hold in its latest report on November 05, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that GLOG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.84.

The shares of the company added by 15.78% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.70 while ending the day at $5.21. During the trading session, a total of 2.43 million shares were traded which represents a -111.47% decline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. GLOG had ended its last session trading at $4.50. GasLog Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GLOG 52-week low price stands at $2.67 while its 52-week high price is $16.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GasLog Ltd. generated 263.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.43%. GasLog Ltd. has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. BMO Capital Markets also rated STOR as Downgrade on April 20, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that STOR could surge by 37.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.01% to reach $32.06/share. It started the day trading at $20.74 and traded between $19.39 and $20.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STOR’s 50-day SMA is 23.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.05. The stock has a high of $40.96 for the year while the low is $13.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.88%, as 4.81M GLOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.31% of STORE Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.28, while the P/B ratio is 1.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more STOR shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,413,894 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,800,308 shares of STOR, with a total valuation of $558,101,581.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its STORE Capital Corporation shares by 0.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,534,499 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -58,656 shares of STORE Capital Corporation which are valued at $245,245,122. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its STORE Capital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 343,769 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,453,896 shares and is now valued at $207,544,596. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of STORE Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.