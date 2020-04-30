Is There A Value in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) And Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

The shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $25 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2019, to Neutral the BLMN stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 15, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on September 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. MKM Partners was of a view that BLMN is Buy in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that BLMN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 198.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.11.

The shares of the company added by 19.52% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.06 while ending the day at $13.53. During the trading session, a total of 5.37 million shares were traded which represents a -124.78% decline from the average session volume which is 2.39 million shares. BLMN had ended its last session trading at $11.32. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BLMN 52-week low price stands at $4.54 while its 52-week high price is $24.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Bloomin’ Brands Inc. generated 67.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -134.38%. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has the potential to record -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.00% to reach $35.68/share. It started the day trading at $32.75 and traded between $30.05 and $32.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VTR’s 50-day SMA is 35.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.59. The stock has a high of $75.40 for the year while the low is $13.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.13%, as 7.04M BLMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.75% of Ventas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VTR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 759,836 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,109,581 shares of VTR, with a total valuation of $1,289,336,771. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $713,407,692 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ventas Inc. shares by 7.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,942,564 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,063,395 shares of Ventas Inc. which are valued at $668,460,715. In the same vein, APG Asset Management US, Inc. decreased its Ventas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 542,695 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,741,258 shares and is now valued at $502,265,714. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Ventas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.