Is NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) Worth A Bite? NPTN 200 SMA stands at 37.58%

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 04/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $9.53 before closing at $9.76. Intraday shares traded counted 893388.0, which was -5.51% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 846.76K. NPTN’s previous close was $9.76 while the outstanding shares total 46.81M. The firm has a beta of 1.47. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.81, with weekly volatility at 5.18% and ATR at 0.54. The NPTN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.26 and a $9.90 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor – Broad Line company NeoPhotonics Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $456.87 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NPTN, the company has in raw cash 81.44 million on their books with 3.04 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 230748000 million total, with 109079000 million as their total liabilities.

NPTN were able to record 25.16 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 12.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 34.69 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, NeoPhotonics Corporation recorded a total of 103.36 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 11.85% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 10.61%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 72.15 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 31.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 46.81M with the revenue now reading 0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NPTN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NPTN attractive?

In related news, CEO, Jenks Timothy Storrs sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 9.25, for a total value of 156,094. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SOPHIE MICHAEL J now sold 20,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 181,044. Also, Chief Operating Officer, cheung Chiyue sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 20. The shares were price at an average price of 8.80 per share, with a total market value of 52,800. Following this completion of acquisition, the VICE PRESIDENT GLOBAL PRODUCT, Wupen Yuen now holds 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 130,260. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

8 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on NeoPhotonics Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NPTN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.36.