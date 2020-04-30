Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)?

The shares of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enerplus Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Overweight the ERF stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. SunTrust was of a view that ERF is Buy in its latest report on June 15, 2018. CIBC thinks that ERF is worth Sector Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.66. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 124.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.56.

The shares of the company added by 15.70% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.29 while ending the day at $2.58. During the trading session, a total of 1.97 million shares were traded which represents a 8.97% incline from the average session volume which is 2.16 million shares. ERF had ended its last session trading at $2.23. Enerplus Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ERF 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $9.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Enerplus Corporation generated 114.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -109.09%. Enerplus Corporation has the potential to record 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $108. Imperial Capital also rated BCO as Reiterated on July 25, 2019, with its price target of $105 suggesting that BCO could surge by 35.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.94% to reach $83.00/share. It started the day trading at $54.11 and traded between $49.18 and $53.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCO’s 50-day SMA is 59.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.82. The stock has a high of $97.12 for the year while the low is $40.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.51%, as 1.23M ERF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.58% of The Brink’s Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 96.07, while the P/B ratio is 13.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 528.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BCO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 64,041 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,306,281 shares of BCO, with a total valuation of $276,191,926. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $237,192,423 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its The Brink’s Company shares by 12.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,837,670 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -387,924 shares of The Brink’s Company which are valued at $147,700,724. In the same vein, William Blair Investment Manageme… decreased its The Brink’s Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 72,593 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,316,234 shares and is now valued at $120,559,980. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of The Brink’s Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.