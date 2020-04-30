Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)?

The shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Celestica Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2018. Macquarie was of a view that CLS is Neutral in its latest report on June 22, 2017. BofA/Merrill thinks that CLS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 15, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.02. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 133.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.00.

The shares of the company added by 19.03% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.38 while ending the day at $6.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a -100.73% decline from the average session volume which is 716520.0 shares. CLS had ended its last session trading at $5.15. Celestica Inc. currently has a market cap of $782.74 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 20.19, with a beta of 1.64. Celestica Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CLS 52-week low price stands at $2.63 while its 52-week high price is $9.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Celestica Inc. generated 479.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -266.67%. Celestica Inc. has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.96% to reach $6.23/share. It started the day trading at $6.37 and traded between $5.705 and $6.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGY’s 50-day SMA is 5.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.57. The stock has a high of $13.48 for the year while the low is $3.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.99%, as 18.94M CLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.56% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.38, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 38.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more MGY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -457,346 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,985,092 shares of MGY, with a total valuation of $79,940,368. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more MGY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,184,624 worth of shares.

Similarly, Davis Selected Advisers LP decreased its Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares by 1.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,036,669 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -176,455 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation which are valued at $48,146,676. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 286,995 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,406,669 shares and is now valued at $41,626,676. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.