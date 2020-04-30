Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN), WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW)?

The shares of American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $11 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Finance Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Neutral the AFIN stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on September 16, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.87.

The shares of the company added by 15.11% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.50 while ending the day at $8.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -83.45% decline from the average session volume which is 672880.0 shares. AFIN had ended its last session trading at $7.48. AFIN 52-week low price stands at $4.20 while its 52-week high price is $15.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.17%. American Finance Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.70% to reach $6.89/share. It started the day trading at $6.30 and traded between $5.765 and $6.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WOW’s 50-day SMA is 4.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.10. The stock has a high of $8.79 for the year while the low is $2.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 995824.89 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.23%, as 893,952 AFIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.92% of WideOpenWest Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 397.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.32% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Northwestern Mutual Life Insu… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,374,516 shares of WOW, with a total valuation of $44,622,696. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WOW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,432,886 worth of shares.

Similarly, Private Management Group, Inc. increased its WideOpenWest Inc. shares by 2.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,580,547 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 80,663 shares of WideOpenWest Inc. which are valued at $17,043,404. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its WideOpenWest Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 133,376 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,881,686 shares and is now valued at $8,956,825. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of WideOpenWest Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.