Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT), Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP)?

The shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on March 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.25. Evercore ISI was of a view that LBRT is In-line in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Citigroup thinks that LBRT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.13.

The shares of the company added by 35.38% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.93 while ending the day at $4.86. During the trading session, a total of 4.03 million shares were traded which represents a -310.15% decline from the average session volume which is 982700.0 shares. LBRT had ended its last session trading at $3.59. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 LBRT 52-week low price stands at $2.17 while its 52-week high price is $17.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. generated 112.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1500.0%. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has the potential to record -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Evercore ISI also rated IBP as Upgrade on April 02, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that IBP could down by -0.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.52% to reach $52.70/share. It started the day trading at $54.05 and traded between $48.65 and $52.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IBP’s 50-day SMA is 48.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.75. The stock has a high of $80.25 for the year while the low is $29.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 873076.65 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.37%, as 730,154 LBRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.92% of Installed Building Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.15, while the P/B ratio is 6.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 320.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 41.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more IBP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -14,444 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,226,374 shares of IBP, with a total valuation of $128,635,531. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more IBP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $85,249,436 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its Installed Building Products Inc. shares by 1.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,673,655 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -30,899 shares of Installed Building Products Inc. which are valued at $66,728,625. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Installed Building Products Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 502,273 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,025,636 shares and is now valued at $40,892,107. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Installed Building Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.