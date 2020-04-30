Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)?

The shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $52 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Valero Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on March 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 97. Piper Sandler was of a view that VLO is Neutral in its latest report on February 28, 2020. Barclays thinks that VLO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 116.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $69.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.35.

The shares of the company added by 14.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $60.5401 while ending the day at $66.28. During the trading session, a total of 9.86 million shares were traded which represents a -62.79% decline from the average session volume which is 6.06 million shares. VLO had ended its last session trading at $57.87. Valero Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $26.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.31, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.51, with a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VLO 52-week low price stands at $31.00 while its 52-week high price is $101.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Valero Energy Corporation generated 2.58 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.04%. Valero Energy Corporation has the potential to record -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.31 and traded between $0.272 and $0.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXAS’s 50-day SMA is 0.1620 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3637. The stock has a high of $1.43 for the year while the low is $0.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.56%, as 6.31M VLO shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.82, while the P/B ratio is 0.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 120.91%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AXAS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 28,035 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,912,830 shares of AXAS, with a total valuation of $1,320,452. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AXAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $940,233 worth of shares.

Similarly, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares by 27.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,162,056 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,531,682 shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $866,609. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 624,396 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,584,967 shares and is now valued at $554,781. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.