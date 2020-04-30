Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR), Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)?

The shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ladder Capital Corp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Buy the LADR stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that LADR is Strong Buy in its latest report on March 27, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that LADR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 210.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.24.

The shares of the company added by 15.94% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.3833 while ending the day at $8.22. During the trading session, a total of 3.85 million shares were traded which represents a -35.21% decline from the average session volume which is 2.85 million shares. LADR had ended its last session trading at $7.09. Ladder Capital Corp currently has a market cap of $980.32 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.42, with a beta of 2.19. LADR 52-week low price stands at $2.65 while its 52-week high price is $18.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.32%. Ladder Capital Corp has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Barclays also rated PAGP as Downgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that PAGP could surge by 32.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.06% to reach $13.95/share. It started the day trading at $9.50 and traded between $8.69 and $9.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAGP’s 50-day SMA is 8.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.19. The stock has a high of $25.69 for the year while the low is $3.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.82%, as 5.66M LADR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.08% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.70, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC bought more PAGP shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC purchasing 599,056 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,708,176 shares of PAGP, with a total valuation of $71,292,867. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more PAGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $57,321,095 worth of shares.

Similarly, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares by 32.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,427,753 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,824,904 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P. which are valued at $41,669,694. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,413,676 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,016,958 shares and is now valued at $39,365,134. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.