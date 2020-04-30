Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK), Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)?

The shares of InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $6 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of InnerWorkings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2018. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on October 31, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Lake Street was of a view that INWK is Buy in its latest report on October 02, 2017. Barrington Research thinks that INWK is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 10, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.39.

The shares of the company added by 49.30% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.43 while ending the day at $2.12. During the trading session, a total of 701535.0 shares were traded which represents a -295.08% decline from the average session volume which is 177570.0 shares. INWK had ended its last session trading at $1.42. InnerWorkings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 INWK 52-week low price stands at $0.87 while its 52-week high price is $5.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The InnerWorkings Inc. generated 42.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%. InnerWorkings Inc. has the potential to record 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $27.50. Goldman also rated FLY as Initiated on April 08, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that FLY could surge by 70.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.03% to reach $21.33/share. It started the day trading at $6.46 and traded between $5.62 and $6.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLY’s 50-day SMA is 9.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.80. The stock has a high of $23.21 for the year while the low is $3.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 82948.14 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 75.67%, as 145,715 INWK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.31% of Fly Leasing Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.88, while the P/B ratio is 0.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 320.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC sold more FLY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC selling -84,005 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,163,725 shares of FLY, with a total valuation of $15,232,624. Donald Smith & Co., Inc. meanwhile sold more FLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,561,571 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Fly Leasing Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.