Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG), Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)?

The shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Crescent Point Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 16, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that CPG is Neutral in its latest report on January 18, 2019. TD Securities thinks that CPG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.72. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 154.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.54.

The shares of the company added by 18.18% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.14 while ending the day at $1.30. During the trading session, a total of 2.18 million shares were traded which represents a 15.97% incline from the average session volume which is 2.59 million shares. CPG had ended its last session trading at $1.10. CPG 52-week low price stands at $0.51 while its 52-week high price is $4.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Crescent Point Energy Corp. generated 42.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -214.29%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has the potential to record -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. BofA/Merrill also rated HXL as Resumed on April 13, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that HXL could surge by 1.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.71% to reach $35.38/share. It started the day trading at $34.76 and traded between $32.27 and $34.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HXL’s 50-day SMA is 44.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.84. The stock has a high of $87.00 for the year while the low is $26.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.75%, as 2.32M CPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.98% of Hexcel Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.71, while the P/B ratio is 2.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HXL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -23,314 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,459,870 shares of HXL, with a total valuation of $277,432,565. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HXL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $184,296,012 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Hexcel Corporation shares by 5.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,250,129 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 168,753 shares of Hexcel Corporation which are valued at $120,872,298. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC increased its Hexcel Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 217,280 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,885,110 shares and is now valued at $107,297,241. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Hexcel Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.