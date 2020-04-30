Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI), Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)?

The shares of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on September 18, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barrington Research advised investors in its research note published on August 29, 2019, to Outperform the CVGI stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on December 11, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that CVGI is Buy in its latest report on March 30, 2017. Seaport Global Securities thinks that CVGI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 06, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 114.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.29.

The shares of the company added by 30.39% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.10 while ending the day at $2.66. During the trading session, a total of 529371.0 shares were traded which represents a -80.17% decline from the average session volume which is 293810.0 shares. CVGI had ended its last session trading at $2.04. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $81.84 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.40, with a beta of 2.79. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CVGI 52-week low price stands at $1.24 while its 52-week high price is $9.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. generated 39.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 250.0%. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Societe Generale published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.35% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.58 and traded between $5.35 and $5.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCS’s 50-day SMA is 5.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.55. The stock has a high of $10.22 for the year while the low is $3.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.87%, as 6.42M CVGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.12% of Barclays PLC shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.92, while the P/B ratio is 0.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more BCS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -642,854 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,879,144 shares of BCS, with a total valuation of $67,402,522. Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… meanwhile bought more BCS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,914,128 worth of shares.

Similarly, Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its Barclays PLC shares by 52.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,654,251 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,223,497 shares of Barclays PLC which are valued at $25,613,757. In the same vein, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… decreased its Barclays PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 508,326 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,443,036 shares and is now valued at $20,126,953. Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of Barclays PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.