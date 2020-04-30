Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)?

The shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CNQ is Neutral in its latest report on July 22, 2019. Edward Jones thinks that CNQ is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 159.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.00.

The shares of the company added by 16.88% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.61 while ending the day at $17.38. During the trading session, a total of 5.29 million shares were traded which represents a 11.81% incline from the average session volume which is 6.0 million shares. CNQ had ended its last session trading at $14.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited currently has a market cap of $20.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.36, with a beta of 1.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CNQ 52-week low price stands at $6.71 while its 52-week high price is $32.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Canadian Natural Resources Limited generated 104.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has the potential to record -1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.34% to reach $15.08/share. It started the day trading at $12.59 and traded between $11.40 and $12.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REAL’s 50-day SMA is 10.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.38. The stock has a high of $30.05 for the year while the low is $5.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.32%, as 9.44M CNQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.30% of The RealReal Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more REAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 64.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 4,727,571 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,057,552 shares of REAL, with a total valuation of $84,523,440. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile sold more REAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,335,335 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The RealReal Inc. shares by 9.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,522,555 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 125,994 shares of The RealReal Inc. which are valued at $10,673,111. In the same vein, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC increased its The RealReal Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,478,406 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,245,248 shares and is now valued at $8,729,188. Following these latest developments, around 6.30% of The RealReal Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.