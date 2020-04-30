Is It Crazy To Buy PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) And Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

The shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PBF Energy Inc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on April 14, 2020. That day the Scotiabank set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on March 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Goldman was of a view that PBF is Neutral in its latest report on March 26, 2020. Raymond James thinks that PBF is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 114.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.95.

The shares of the company added by 23.89% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $9.77 while ending the day at $11.15. During the trading session, a total of 5.77 million shares were traded which represents a -33.6% decline from the average session volume which is 4.32 million shares. PBF had ended its last session trading at $9.00. PBF Energy Inc currently has a market cap of $1.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.16, with a beta of 2.26. PBF Energy Inc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PBF 52-week low price stands at $5.19 while its 52-week high price is $35.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PBF Energy Inc generated 814.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 296.67%. PBF Energy Inc has the potential to record -5.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Craig Hallum also rated PCTY as Upgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $125 suggesting that PCTY could surge by 9.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $100.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.73% to reach $124.64/share. It started the day trading at $113.87 and traded between $102.50 and $112.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PCTY’s 50-day SMA is 103.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 110.74. The stock has a high of $150.73 for the year while the low is $66.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 63.41%, as 2.65M PBF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.52% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 108.83, while the P/B ratio is 18.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 606.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PCTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 281,289 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,265,146 shares of PCTY, with a total valuation of $288,377,695. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more PCTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $260,221,720 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Paylocity Holding Corporation shares by 7.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,222,381 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 159,894 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation which are valued at $196,280,690. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Paylocity Holding Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 73,944 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,883,750 shares and is now valued at $166,372,800. Following these latest developments, around 32.50% of Paylocity Holding Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.