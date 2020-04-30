Is It Crazy To Buy Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) And Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)

The shares of Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2018. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chimerix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 02, 2018, to Buy the CMRX stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from FBR Capital Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2016. That day the FBR Capital set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by FBR Capital in its report released on February 23, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CMRX is Underweight in its latest report on February 23, 2016. Barclays thinks that CMRX is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 23, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.14.

The shares of the company added by 42.38% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.82 while ending the day at $2.15. During the trading session, a total of 25.34 million shares were traded which represents a -5644.81% decline from the average session volume which is 441100.0 shares. CMRX had ended its last session trading at $1.51. Chimerix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 12.80 CMRX 52-week low price stands at $1.19 while its 52-week high price is $4.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chimerix Inc. generated 16.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -483.33%. Chimerix Inc. has the potential to record -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on April 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.02% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.87 and traded between $10.87 and $12.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RGS’s 50-day SMA is 9.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.65. The stock has a high of $23.27 for the year while the low is $4.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.59%, as 6.04M CMRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.77% of Regis Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 513.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 48.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.55% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Birch Run Capital Advisors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,655,170 shares of RGS, with a total valuation of $62,972,055. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,463,920 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn LLC increased its Regis Corporation shares by 11.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,960,244 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 294,325 shares of Regis Corporation which are valued at $17,495,042. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Regis Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 313,679 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,781,349 shares and is now valued at $16,437,773. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Regis Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.