Is A Downturn Overdue? Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG), Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND)?

The shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2019. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Washington Prime Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Under Perform rating from Boenning & Scattergood Markets when it published its report on August 23, 2017. Sun Trust Rbsn Humphrey was of a view that WPG is Neutral in its latest report on January 22, 2016. Goldman thinks that WPG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.13.

The shares of the company added by 16.69% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.8235 while ending the day at $0.98. During the trading session, a total of 11.28 million shares were traded which represents a -57.14% decline from the average session volume which is 7.18 million shares. WPG had ended its last session trading at $0.84. WPG 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $5.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Washington Prime Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) is now rated as Outperform. Credit Suisse also rated WYND as Resumed on March 20, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that WYND could surge by 37.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.25% to reach $42.50/share. It started the day trading at $27.65 and traded between $25.01 and $26.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WYND’s 50-day SMA is 28.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.47. The stock has a high of $53.13 for the year while the low is $13.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.54%, as 2.99M WPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.67% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WYND shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 110,833 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,728,169 shares of WYND, with a total valuation of $189,401,267. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WYND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $173,278,862 worth of shares.

Similarly, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares by 10.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,746,758 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -663,565 shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. which are valued at $124,704,649. In the same vein, Iridian Asset Management LLC decreased its Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,464,495 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,150,346 shares and is now valued at $90,062,508. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.