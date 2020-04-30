Is A Downturn Overdue? Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.67.

The shares of the company added by 29.51% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.2106 while ending the day at $1.58. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -366.46% decline from the average session volume which is 358760.0 shares. TYME had ended its last session trading at $1.22. Tyme Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 TYME 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $2.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tyme Technologies Inc. generated 11.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Tyme Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $86. Stifel also rated FOXF as Reiterated on August 02, 2018, with its price target of $55 suggesting that FOXF could surge by 9.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.18% to reach $61.29/share. It started the day trading at $56.49 and traded between $50.935 and $55.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOXF’s 50-day SMA is 51.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.25. The stock has a high of $86.91 for the year while the low is $34.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.84%, as 2.89M TYME shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.55% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.41, while the P/B ratio is 5.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 326.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FOXF shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 125,275 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,338,174 shares of FOXF, with a total valuation of $224,203,308. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… meanwhile bought more FOXF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $211,935,780 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares by 0.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,811,085 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 18,786 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. which are valued at $160,065,570. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 94,854 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,177,581 shares and is now valued at $133,458,402. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.