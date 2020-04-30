Is A Downturn Overdue? Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR), Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)?

The shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sabre Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29.50. Goldman was of a view that SABR is Sell in its latest report on June 19, 2019. Mizuho thinks that SABR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 124.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.06.

The shares of the company added by 19.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $6.51 while ending the day at $7.40. During the trading session, a total of 15.52 million shares were traded which represents a -93.46% decline from the average session volume which is 8.02 million shares. SABR had ended its last session trading at $6.22. Sabre Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.45, with a beta of 1.59. Sabre Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 SABR 52-week low price stands at $3.30 while its 52-week high price is $25.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sabre Corporation generated 436.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -172.73%. Sabre Corporation has the potential to record -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Evercore ISI also rated BRX as Upgrade on April 20, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that BRX could surge by 12.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.96% to reach $13.63/share. It started the day trading at $12.09 and traded between $11.17 and $11.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BRX’s 50-day SMA is 12.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.45. The stock has a high of $22.74 for the year while the low is $7.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.01%, as 6.53M SABR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.99% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.02, while the P/B ratio is 1.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 229,668 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,379,344 shares of BRX, with a total valuation of $440,603,768. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $280,223,685 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares by 25.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,080,208 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,529,209 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. which are valued at $152,761,976. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,604,424 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,703,495 shares and is now valued at $139,683,203. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.