Is A Downturn Overdue? Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL), BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)?

The shares of Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $18 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Noble Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Neutral the NBL stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. Raymond James was of a view that NBL is Mkt Perform in its latest report on March 17, 2020. CapitalOne thinks that NBL is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 22 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 268.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.59.

The shares of the company added by 23.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.53 while ending the day at $10.05. During the trading session, a total of 14.82 million shares were traded which represents a -22.89% decline from the average session volume which is 12.06 million shares. NBL had ended its last session trading at $8.15. Noble Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 NBL 52-week low price stands at $2.73 while its 52-week high price is $27.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Noble Energy Inc. generated 484.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -80.0%. Noble Energy Inc. has the potential to record -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.70% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.0795 and traded between $2.58 and $2.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKCC’s 50-day SMA is 3.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.61. The stock has a high of $6.30 for the year while the low is $1.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.80%, as 1.04M NBL shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 681.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.57% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.34% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.