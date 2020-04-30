Is A Downturn Overdue? MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL), Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT)?

The shares of MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $23 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MaxLinear Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Outperform the MXL stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $24. Needham was of a view that MXL is Hold in its latest report on May 02, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that MXL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.27.

The shares of the company added by 15.12% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.08 while ending the day at $18.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a -87.93% decline from the average session volume which is 611430.0 shares. MXL had ended its last session trading at $16.47. MaxLinear Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 MXL 52-week low price stands at $7.79 while its 52-week high price is $27.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MaxLinear Inc. generated 93.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.57%. MaxLinear Inc. has the potential to record 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.70% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.84 and traded between $13.46 and $14.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLT’s 50-day SMA is 11.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.62. The stock has a high of $53.92 for the year while the low is $4.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.41%, as 4.95M MXL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.38% of Plantronics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more PLT shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 589,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,051,150 shares of PLT, with a total valuation of $50,814,569. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PLT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,415,082 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Plantronics Inc. shares by 19.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,604,754 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 583,426 shares of Plantronics Inc. which are valued at $36,263,825. In the same vein, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its Plantronics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,965,600 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,848,590 shares and is now valued at $28,656,815. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Plantronics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.