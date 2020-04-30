Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) is trading at $8.78 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.80, with weekly volatility at 2.89% and ATR at 0.40. The FCAU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.00 and a $16.25 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.68% on 04/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.815 before closing at $8.78. Intraday shares traded counted 846518.0, which was 79.84% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.20M. FCAU’s previous close was $8.93.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FCAU, the company has in raw cash 16.82 billion on their books with 5.46 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 39123840000 million total, with 48556480000 million as their total liabilities.

FCAU were able to record 2.33 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 2.87 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 11.72 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. recorded a total of 32.92 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.32% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 7.72%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FCAU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FCAU attractive?

10 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FCAU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.09.