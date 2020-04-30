Factors That Could Influence ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.57, with weekly volatility at 7.69% and ATR at 0.99. The ARR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.95 and a $21.15 high. Intraday shares traded counted 841944.0, which was 49.58% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.67M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.96% on 04/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.85 before closing at $9.00. ARR’s previous close was $9.18 while the outstanding shares total 58.95M. The firm has a beta of 1.16.

Investors have identified the Mortgage Investment company ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $541.16 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. recorded a total of 100.52 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 23.84% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -15.3%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 8.54 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 91.97 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 58.95M with the revenue now reading 1.92 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARR attractive?

In related news, Co-CEO and CIO, ULM SCOTT bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.90, for a total value of 69,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, HOLLIHAN JOHN P III now bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,483. Also, Chief Financial Officer, MOUNTAIN JAMES R bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.82 per share, with a total market value of 38,460. Following this completion of disposal, the Co-CEO and CIO, ULM SCOTT now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 138,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.50.