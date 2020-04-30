Expensive Market, What To Buy? Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

The shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by DNB Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. DNB Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Transocean Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on April 22, 2020, to Underperform the RIG stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. Barclays was of a view that RIG is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 19, 2020. CapitalOne thinks that RIG is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.81.

The shares of the company added by 19.70% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.01 while ending the day at $1.12. During the trading session, a total of 55.28 million shares were traded which represents a -83.65% decline from the average session volume which is 30.1 million shares. RIG had ended its last session trading at $0.94. Transocean Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 RIG 52-week low price stands at $0.76 while its 52-week high price is $8.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Transocean Ltd. generated 2.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.23%. Transocean Ltd. has the potential to record -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Nomura also rated GMS as Downgrade on May 16, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that GMS could surge by 20.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.07% to reach $24.88/share. It started the day trading at $19.97 and traded between $17.86 and $19.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GMS’s 50-day SMA is 17.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.92. The stock has a high of $32.42 for the year while the low is $10.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 776200.62 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.86%, as 852,734 RIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of GMS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.33, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 472.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 39.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GMS shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 544,020 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,028,352 shares of GMS, with a total valuation of $94,825,977. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GMS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,944,582 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its GMS Inc. shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,197,344 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,156 shares of GMS Inc. which are valued at $34,564,221. In the same vein, QMA LLC increased its GMS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 371,326 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,857,670 shares and is now valued at $29,221,149. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of GMS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.