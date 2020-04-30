Expensive Market, What To Buy? Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP), LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)

The shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $25 price target. Monness Crespi & Hardt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Koppers Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Buy the KOP stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2019. That day the Barrington Research set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Buy rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Monness Crespi & Hardt was of a view that KOP is Buy in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that KOP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $26.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.71.

The shares of the company added by 21.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.62 while ending the day at $16.20. During the trading session, a total of 546227.0 shares were traded which represents a -140.73% decline from the average session volume which is 226900.0 shares. KOP had ended its last session trading at $13.33. Koppers Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $335.94 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.29, with a beta of 1.62. Koppers Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 KOP 52-week low price stands at $8.25 while its 52-week high price is $44.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Koppers Holdings Inc. generated 33.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -113.79%. Koppers Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is now rated as Hold. Maxim Group also rated LC as Reiterated on February 19, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that LC could surge by 46.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.60% to reach $15.33/share. It started the day trading at $8.35 and traded between $7.42 and $8.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LC’s 50-day SMA is 8.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.17. The stock has a high of $18.85 for the year while the low is $6.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.02%, as 6.06M KOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.04% of LendingClub Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 987.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 172,094 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,808,325 shares of LC, with a total valuation of $61,295,351. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile sold more LC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,941,560 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. decreased its LendingClub Corporation shares by 8.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,852,428 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -568,175 shares of LendingClub Corporation which are valued at $45,941,560. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its LendingClub Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 104,063 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,672,178 shares and is now valued at $36,676,597. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of LendingClub Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.