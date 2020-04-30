Expensive Market, What To Buy? CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

The shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CytomX Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Equal Weight the CTMX stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Mizuho was of a view that CTMX is Buy in its latest report on June 13, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that CTMX is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 205.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.99.

The shares of the company added by 25.31% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.63 while ending the day at $10.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -123.15% decline from the average session volume which is 486020.0 shares. CTMX had ended its last session trading at $8.77. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 CTMX 52-week low price stands at $3.60 while its 52-week high price is $12.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.79 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CytomX Therapeutics Inc. generated 188.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.76%. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $149. Wells Fargo also rated NXST as Initiated on September 24, 2019, with its price target of $113 suggesting that NXST could surge by 36.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $67.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.75% to reach $120.78/share. It started the day trading at $78.46 and traded between $69.7888 and $76.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NXST’s 50-day SMA is 75.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 99.30. The stock has a high of $133.25 for the year while the low is $43.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.38%, as 3.57M CTMX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.09% of Nexstar Media Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.88, while the P/B ratio is 1.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 817.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NXST shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -174,221 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,885,125 shares of NXST, with a total valuation of $224,288,266. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more NXST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $145,119,018 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its Nexstar Media Group Inc. shares by 1.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,405,156 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -44,701 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc. which are valued at $138,849,656. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Nexstar Media Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 638 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,136,173 shares and is now valued at $123,321,267. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Nexstar Media Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.