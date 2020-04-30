Expensive Market, What To Buy? Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD), Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

The shares of Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cactus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that WHD is Buy in its latest report on June 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that WHD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.12. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.21.

The shares of the company added by 18.22% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $15.73 while ending the day at $18.17. During the trading session, a total of 526233.0 shares were traded which represents a 19.07% incline from the average session volume which is 650220.0 shares. WHD had ended its last session trading at $15.37. Cactus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 WHD 52-week low price stands at $8.16 while its 52-week high price is $37.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cactus Inc. generated 202.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -32.43%. Cactus Inc. has the potential to record 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. RBC Capital Mkts also rated OC as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $40 suggesting that OC could surge by 5.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.77% to reach $47.61/share. It started the day trading at $45.54 and traded between $41.255 and $44.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OC’s 50-day SMA is 43.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.21. The stock has a high of $68.72 for the year while the low is $28.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.23%, as 3.90M WHD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.89% of Owens Corning shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.16, while the P/B ratio is 1.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more OC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 290,418 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,712,445 shares of OC, with a total valuation of $415,749,990. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $375,851,564 worth of shares.

Similarly, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its Owens Corning shares by 0.65% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,510,850 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -55,449 shares of Owens Corning which are valued at $330,306,089. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Owens Corning shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 192,317 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,410,566 shares and is now valued at $171,174,066. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Owens Corning stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.