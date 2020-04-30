Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) is trading at $155.44 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) shares fell to a low of $155.06 before closing at $155.44. Intraday shares traded counted 3.0 million, which was -10.99% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.70M. CCI’s previous close was $161.26 while the outstanding shares total 423.55M. The firm has a beta of 0.36, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 86.94, and a growth ratio of 4.14. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.23, with weekly volatility at 3.03% and ATR at 7.03. The CCI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $114.18 and a $168.75 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.61% on 04/29/20.

Investors have identified the Diversified Communication Services company Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $65.84 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CCI, the company has in raw cash 333.0 million on their books with 399.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1204000000 million total, with 1920000000 million as their total liabilities.

CCI were able to record 641.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -75.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.7 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) recorded a total of 1.34 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.56% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -12.57%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 481.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 864.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 423.55M with the revenue now reading 0.25 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.41 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.69 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CCI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CCI attractive?

In related news, Director, MARTIN J LANDIS bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 130.61, for a total value of 1,293,035. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, MARTIN J LANDIS now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 130,622. Also, SVP-COO-Towers and Small Cell, Ackerman Robert Carl sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 143.43 per share, with a total market value of 1,505,979. Following this completion of disposal, the Vice President and Controller, Collins Robert Sean now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 143,340. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

7 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT). 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CCI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $163.27.