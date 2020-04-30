Can Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Offer Investors Safety?

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) previous close was $12.07 while the outstanding shares total 228.69M. The firm has a beta of 0.98, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 69.44, and a growth ratio of 4.63. VIAV’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.56% on 04/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.20 before closing at $12.50. Intraday shares traded counted 2.91 million, which was -9.64% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.65M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.24, with weekly volatility at 3.51% and ATR at 0.56. The VIAV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.08 and a $16.35 high.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Viavi Solutions Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.86 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 954800000 million total, with 261900000 million as their total liabilities.

VIAV were able to record 56.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 29.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 69.3 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Viavi Solutions Inc. recorded a total of 313.7 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.17% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.43%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VIAV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VIAV attractive?

In related news, SVP Global Sales NSE, Staley Gary W sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 13.51, for a total value of 19,752. As the sale deal closes, the SVP Global Operations NSE, RONDINONE RALPH now sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,397. Also, SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary, Siebert Kevin Christopher sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 13.51 per share, with a total market value of 27,479. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP General Manager OSP, SCRIVANICH LUKE M now holds 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28,439. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

8 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Viavi Solutions Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VIAV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.50.