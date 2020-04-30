Analysts Turn Mixed On PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS), Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

The shares of PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on August 08, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PlayAGS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on April 08, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. SunTrust was of a view that AGS is Buy in its latest report on October 02, 2018. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that AGS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 541.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.14.

The shares of the company added by 20.32% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.81 while ending the day at $4.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -79.13% decline from the average session volume which is 797270.0 shares. AGS had ended its last session trading at $3.74. PlayAGS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 AGS 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $24.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PlayAGS Inc. generated 13.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. PlayAGS Inc. has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is now rated as Peer Perform. Barclays also rated ET as Downgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $7 suggesting that ET could surge by 28.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.28% to reach $11.37/share. It started the day trading at $8.25 and traded between $7.33 and $8.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ET’s 50-day SMA is 7.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.60. The stock has a high of $15.43 for the year while the low is $3.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 97.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.46%, as 66.11M AGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.23% of Energy Transfer LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.98, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 37.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harvest Fund Advisors LLC sold more ET shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harvest Fund Advisors LLC selling -96,132 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 108,505,228 shares of ET, with a total valuation of $499,124,049. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more ET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $487,115,358 worth of shares.

Similarly, ALPS Advisors, Inc. increased its Energy Transfer LP shares by 3.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 62,700,828 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,274,377 shares of Energy Transfer LP which are valued at $288,423,809. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Energy Transfer LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,386,766 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 61,698,264 shares and is now valued at $283,812,014. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Energy Transfer LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.