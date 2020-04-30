Analysts Turn Mixed On Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)

The shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on September 23, 2019, to Sell the PEI stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Boenning & Scattergood Markets when it published its report on May 06, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that PEI is Underweight in its latest report on December 19, 2018. Stifel thinks that PEI is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 15, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $1.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.17.

The shares of the company added by 36.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.03 while ending the day at $1.36. During the trading session, a total of 12.98 million shares were traded which represents a -312.07% decline from the average session volume which is 3.15 million shares. PEI had ended its last session trading at $1.00. PEI 52-week low price stands at $0.80 while its 52-week high price is $7.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.53%. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.82% to reach $56.64/share. It started the day trading at $4.98 and traded between $4.1724 and $4.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONE’s 50-day SMA is 4.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.54. The stock has a high of $8.94 for the year while the low is $3.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1029311.65 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.70%, as 980,934 PEI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.76% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.76, while the P/B ratio is 5.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 250.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.97% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Goldman Sachs International selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,093,750 shares of ONE, with a total valuation of $76,978,125. Yiheng Capital LLC meanwhile bought more ONE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,738,761 worth of shares.

Similarly, Keenan Capital LLC increased its OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares by 30.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,359,363 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 778,427 shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited which are valued at $17,132,751. Following these latest developments, around 12.20% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.