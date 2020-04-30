Analysts Turn Mixed On Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL), Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

The shares of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Boenning & Scattergood in its latest research note that was published on May 09, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $14 price target. Boenning & Scattergood wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hallmark Financial Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on July 22, 2009.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.50.

The shares of the company added by 19.01% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.66 while ending the day at $4.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a -819.74% decline from the average session volume which is 134820.0 shares. HALL had ended its last session trading at $3.63. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $82.3 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.68, with a beta of 1.29. HALL 52-week low price stands at $2.35 while its 52-week high price is $20.30.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has the potential to record -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on May 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.96% to reach $2.27/share. It started the day trading at $1.06 and traded between $0.9207 and $1.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IPI’s 50-day SMA is 1.1597 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4329. The stock has a high of $3.87 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.31%, as 2.67M HALL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.28% of Intrepid Potash Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.90, while the P/B ratio is 0.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 788.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more IPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,615,286 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,979,267 shares of IPI, with a total valuation of $6,383,414. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more IPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,917,788 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Intrepid Potash Inc. shares by 4.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,332,327 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -316,529 shares of Intrepid Potash Inc. which are valued at $5,065,862. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Intrepid Potash Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 115,527 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,571,769 shares and is now valued at $3,657,415. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Intrepid Potash Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.