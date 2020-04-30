Analysts Turn Mixed On Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP), BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

The shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $11 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on August 19, 2019, to Neutral the ARLP stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on July 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. MKM Partners was of a view that ARLP is Buy in its latest report on May 23, 2018. FBR & Co. thinks that ARLP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 02, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.03.

The shares of the company added by 14.98% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.37 while ending the day at $3.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a -49.58% decline from the average session volume which is 973260.0 shares. ARLP had ended its last session trading at $3.27. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ARLP 52-week low price stands at $2.70 while its 52-week high price is $19.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alliance Resource Partners L.P. generated 36.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -415.0%. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has the potential to record 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. H.C. Wainwright also rated BTAI as Reiterated on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $95 suggesting that BTAI could surge by 51.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.69% to reach $75.33/share. It started the day trading at $37.67 and traded between $33.50 and $36.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTAI’s 50-day SMA is 26.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.18. The stock has a high of $43.63 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 604882.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.37%, as 655,511 ARLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.31% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 688.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.81%. Looking further, the stock has raised 110.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 748.61% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 910,589 shares of BTAI, with a total valuation of $20,351,664. DNCA Finance SA meanwhile sold more BTAI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,946,325 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares by 26.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 786,958 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -286,633 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $17,588,511. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,643 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 374,486 shares and is now valued at $8,369,762. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.