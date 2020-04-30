Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

The shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on January 13, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $13.50 price target. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Hotel Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on June 25, 2019, to Equal Weight the INN stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that INN is Buy in its latest report on April 12, 2018. Janney thinks that INN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 178.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.24.

The shares of the company added by 16.43% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.76 while ending the day at $6.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a 1.18% incline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. INN had ended its last session trading at $5.54. INN 52-week low price stands at $2.32 while its 52-week high price is $12.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -19.23%. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Credit Suisse also rated BXMT as Downgrade on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $37.50 suggesting that BXMT could surge by 22.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.18% to reach $30.08/share. It started the day trading at $24.20 and traded between $21.61 and $23.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BXMT’s 50-day SMA is 25.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.78. The stock has a high of $40.62 for the year while the low is $12.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.52%, as 5.01M INN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.72% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.86, while the P/B ratio is 0.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BXMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 333,117 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,386,229 shares of BXMT, with a total valuation of $249,251,584. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BXMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $194,846,178 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by 3.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,830,511 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 94,155 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. which are valued at $52,704,115. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,504 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,370,374 shares and is now valued at $44,136,364. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.