Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

The shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Matador Resources Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $2.50. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Stifel was of a view that MTDR is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Siebert Williams Shank thinks that MTDR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 503.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.53.

The shares of the company added by 35.90% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.26 while ending the day at $6.70. During the trading session, a total of 10.51 million shares were traded which represents a -37.74% decline from the average session volume which is 7.63 million shares. MTDR had ended its last session trading at $4.93. Matador Resources Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 MTDR 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $21.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Matador Resources Company generated 65.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.28%. Matador Resources Company has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on August 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:CDR) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated CDR as Reiterated on February 12, 2018, with its price target of $5.50 suggesting that CDR could surge by 59.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.67% to reach $2.67/share. It started the day trading at $1.15 and traded between $0.9976 and $1.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDR’s 50-day SMA is 1.4216 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4378. The stock has a high of $3.69 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 94.80%, as 1.14M MTDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.69% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 699.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 49.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CDR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 15,947 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,009,718 shares of CDR, with a total valuation of $14,937,067. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,519,558 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares by 4.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,716,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 392,904 shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $9,065,525. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Cedar Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 85,814 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,978,824 shares and is now valued at $2,779,243. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.