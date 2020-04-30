Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON), Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

The shares of Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2017. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Iconix Brand Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. FBR & Co. advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2017, to Neutral the ICON stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2017. That day the Sidoti set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on July 11, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.50. Guggenheim was of a view that ICON is Neutral in its latest report on September 30, 2016. ROTH Capital thinks that ICON is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.70.

The shares of the company added by 22.28% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.819 while ending the day at $0.92. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a -1350.37% decline from the average session volume which is 122930.0 shares. ICON had ended its last session trading at $0.75. ICON 52-week low price stands at $0.51 while its 52-week high price is $2.75.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.97/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.68% to reach $29.00/share. It started the day trading at $24.28 and traded between $21.99 and $23.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRS’s 50-day SMA is 25.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.12. The stock has a high of $56.33 for the year while the low is $13.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.78%, as 1.23M ICON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.85% of Carpenter Technology Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.40, while the P/B ratio is 0.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 508.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more CRS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 123,559 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,588,688 shares of CRS, with a total valuation of $108,979,416. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $100,859,441 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Carpenter Technology Corporation shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,448,748 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,613 shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation which are valued at $86,750,586. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Carpenter Technology Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 34,696 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,934,717 shares and is now valued at $76,726,982. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Carpenter Technology Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.