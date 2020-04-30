Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI), SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

The shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 26, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $52 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Herc Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on September 20, 2019, to Buy the HRI stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Buy rating by Longbow in its report released on March 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 52. Northcoast was of a view that HRI is Buy in its latest report on October 22, 2018. Buckingham Research thinks that HRI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.33.

The shares of the company added by 18.86% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $26.88 while ending the day at $29.75. During the trading session, a total of 640340.0 shares were traded which represents a -118.64% decline from the average session volume which is 292880.0 shares. HRI had ended its last session trading at $25.03. Herc Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $859.78 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.87, with a beta of 3.19. HRI 52-week low price stands at $11.81 while its 52-week high price is $50.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Herc Holdings Inc. generated 55.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -725.0%. Herc Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $64. Even though the stock has been trading at $86.44/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.92% to reach $76.38/share. It started the day trading at $99.29 and traded between $88.50 and $96.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SITE’s 50-day SMA is 81.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.01. The stock has a high of $119.42 for the year while the low is $53.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.70%, as 5.95M HRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.15% of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 53.95, while the P/B ratio is 10.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 501.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.97% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. sold more SITE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. selling -111,484 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,817,917 shares of SITE, with a total valuation of $281,075,050. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SITE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $270,777,378 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. shares by 10.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,623,301 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -413,748 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. which are valued at $266,747,420. In the same vein, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… decreased its SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 54,513 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,303,420 shares and is now valued at $243,197,780. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.