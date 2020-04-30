Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG), WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

The shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CorePoint Lodging Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on July 09, 2019, to Underweight the CPLG stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2019. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on October 15, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.31.

The shares of the company added by 20.00% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.4201 while ending the day at $5.16. During the trading session, a total of 676961.0 shares were traded which represents a -81.0% decline from the average session volume which is 374020.0 shares. CPLG had ended its last session trading at $4.30. CPLG 52-week low price stands at $2.18 while its 52-week high price is $13.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -135.29%. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has the potential to record 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $195. Cowen also rated WEX as Initiated on January 31, 2020, with its price target of $249 suggesting that WEX could surge by 17.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $122.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.26% to reach $166.53/share. It started the day trading at $139.01 and traded between $129.8301 and $137.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WEX’s 50-day SMA is 134.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 188.68. The stock has a high of $236.51 for the year while the low is $71.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.73%, as 1.51M CPLG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.37% of WEX Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 60.90, while the P/B ratio is 3.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 738.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.98% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of WEX Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.