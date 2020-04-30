Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK), Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

The shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on September 30, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carnival Corporation & Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on May 02, 2019. Numis was of a view that CUK is Hold in its latest report on December 08, 2015.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $22.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.24.

The shares of the company added by 14.19% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $13.98 while ending the day at $14.81. During the trading session, a total of 2.6 million shares were traded which represents a -37.04% decline from the average session volume which is 1.9 million shares. CUK had ended its last session trading at $12.97. Carnival Corporation & Plc currently has a market cap of $11.58 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.26, with a beta of 1.78. Carnival Corporation & Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 CUK 52-week low price stands at $7.08 while its 52-week high price is $55.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Carnival Corporation & Plc generated 1.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -200.0%.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.42% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.20 and traded between $2.93 and $3.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSM’s 50-day SMA is 2.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.37. The stock has a high of $4.59 for the year while the low is $1.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.56%, as 11.93M CUK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.82% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.71, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.91% over the last six months.