ABMD Stock: Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Is Still Worth a Bite

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) previous close was $169.28 while the outstanding shares total 45.14M. The firm has a beta of 0.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.75, and a growth ratio of 1.32. ABMD’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 15.43% on 04/29/20. The shares fell to a low of $164.75 before closing at $195.40. Intraday shares traded counted 895264.0, which was -19.0% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 752.30K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 75.55, with weekly volatility at 3.89% and ATR at 7.38. The ABMD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $119.01 and a $285.77 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Appliances & Equipment company Abiomed Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 636576000 million total, with 126259000 million as their total liabilities.

ABMD were able to record 194.87 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -3.05 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 228.33 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Abiomed Inc. recorded a total of 221.58 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 9.49% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 7.5%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 40.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 181.59 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 45.14M with the revenue now reading 1.53 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.09 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ABMD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ABMD attractive?

In related news, Director, THOMAS PAUL sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 151.78, for a total value of 303,561. As the sale deal closes, the Director, THOMAS PAUL now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 362,250. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Weber David M sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 05. The shares were price at an average price of 206.26 per share, with a total market value of 1,669,693. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SUTTER MARTIN P now holds 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,212,494. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

4 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Abiomed Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABMD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $195.80.