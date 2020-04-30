2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

The shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $35 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Yelp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Underweight the YELP stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Aegis Capital Markets when it published its report on September 13, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Aegis Capital in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that YELP is Outperform in its latest report on August 09, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that YELP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $23.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.51.

The shares of the company added by 19.75% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $21.25 while ending the day at $24.43. During the trading session, a total of 2.44 million shares were traded which represents a -65.16% decline from the average session volume which is 1.48 million shares. YELP had ended its last session trading at $20.40. Yelp Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 45.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.24, with a beta of 1.41. Yelp Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.00 YELP 52-week low price stands at $12.89 while its 52-week high price is $40.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Yelp Inc. generated 170.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 91.67%. Yelp Inc. has the potential to record 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated NOVA as Initiated on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that NOVA could surge by 22.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.17% to reach $17.93/share. It started the day trading at $14.25 and traded between $12.445 and $13.92 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $20.87 for the year while the low is $6.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.19%, as 1.93M shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought more NOVA shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchasing 432,393 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,100,864 shares of NOVA, with a total valuation of $31,225,700.

Similarly, Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt… increased its Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares by 17.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 300,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. which are valued at $20,140,000. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 749,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,861,900 shares and is now valued at $18,749,333. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.