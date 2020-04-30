2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

The shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $35 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on July 09, 2019, to Underweight the RHP stock while also putting a $77 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that RHP is Buy in its latest report on January 08, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that RHP is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $45.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 185.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.35.

The shares of the company added by 16.07% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $34.07 while ending the day at $37.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a -36.97% decline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. RHP had ended its last session trading at $32.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.09 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.87, with a beta of 1.45. RHP 52-week low price stands at $13.25 while its 52-week high price is $91.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. generated 420.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.48%. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has the potential to record 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on May 03, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.50. It started the day trading at $3.45 and traded between $3.12 and $3.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LAC’s 50-day SMA is 3.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.42. The stock has a high of $6.03 for the year while the low is $1.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.88%, as 3.82M RHP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.88% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.01, while the P/B ratio is 1.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 633.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.36% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.66% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 37.00% of Lithium Americas Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.