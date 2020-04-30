2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES), Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI)

The shares of RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3 price target. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RPC Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Equal-Weight the RES stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $7. Credit Suisse was of a view that RES is Underperform in its latest report on December 03, 2019. Citigroup thinks that RES is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.12. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.59.

The shares of the company added by 18.48% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.13 while ending the day at $3.59. During the trading session, a total of 2.66 million shares were traded which represents a -28.07% decline from the average session volume which is 2.08 million shares. RES had ended its last session trading at $3.03. RPC Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 RES 52-week low price stands at $1.72 while its 52-week high price is $10.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The RPC Inc. generated 50.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. RPC Inc. has the potential to record -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Wells Fargo also rated DBI as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that DBI could surge by 4.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.78% to reach $7.14/share. It started the day trading at $6.91 and traded between $6.46 and $6.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DBI’s 50-day SMA is 8.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.31. The stock has a high of $23.39 for the year while the low is $2.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.36%, as 6.78M RES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.62% of Designer Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.43, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 46.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 192,670 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,440,331 shares of DBI, with a total valuation of $42,032,848. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,007,690 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its Designer Brands Inc. shares by 0.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,980,347 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,270 shares of Designer Brands Inc. which are valued at $24,802,128. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Designer Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 51,477 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,780,052 shares and is now valued at $23,804,659. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Designer Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.